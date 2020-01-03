Near-record warmth ahead of Saturday’s cold front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spring-like weather holds on for the rest of the day with afternoon highs that will tie or break our record of 79 degrees set in 1952. There is a mix of sun and clouds inland, but the coastal communities are dreary with fog and lower clouds.
Tybee Island Tides: 6.1' 1:53PM | 1.4' 8:19PM | 6.3' 2:19AM
Temperatures drop into the upper 60s after sunset with isolated showers around. A cold front moves in Saturday morning bringing showers and thunderstorms with it. Rain moves in around daybreak for our inland communities, pushing offshore just after lunch. Highs top out near 70 degrees with cooler air filtering in during the evening.
Lows fall all the way to the upper 30s Sunday morning with highs only in the mid 50s Sunday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Another cold front moves in midweek, keeping temperatures cooler next week compared to what we are feeling today.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.