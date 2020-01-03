Richmond Hill council votes to begin construction on Boles Park

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill City Council voted to begin work at what will be Boles Park on Harris Trail Road.
The area may be filled with just trees and grass for now, but it will be where Boles Park will sit. This is also where Harry Lee Boles and his family lived before he died in Vietnam.
Boles was a long time resident of Richmond Hill and Mayor Russ Carpenter says it was only right they honored him and his family. He says the park will consist of a prayer and meditation garden, water feature and pavilion.
It will be a place for Richmond Hill residents to come out and enjoy, something Mayor Carpenter says he knows Boles would appreciate.
"Harry Lee Boles was one of two Richmond Hillians that died in the Vietnam War and so this will have some of his medals. It was only natural that we would honor and really just tell our own story of Richmond Hill and the military and how our impact was on the military and the military on our city,” Mayor Carpenter said.
Construction is set to start in March. The park should be completed by the end of the year.
