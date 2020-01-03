Richmond Hill has changes in store for 2020 strategic plan

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill has big changes in store for the new year.
The city has laid out a strategic plan on what people can expect in the near future.
As growth continues to be a top priority for the city of Richmond Hill, Mayor Russ Carpenter says there are also some other things apart of their 2020 vision, like taking the ideas and concerns of residents and making it a place they’re proud of.
Mayor Carpenter says they want to make sure they are finishing current projects as they eye new ones.
“One of the things that we’re very proud of is, and we will complete that this year, is our Sterling Creek Park. We’re building a sidewalk around the lake getting it more ADA accessible and it’s going to be one of the most pristine and nicest lakes. We’re digging it out deeper for fishing and maybe some swimming and so forth,” said Carpenter.
Mayor Carpenter says with a brand new full council, one thing is for sure as they go into a new year, and that’s much needed stability.
“The council members, the vision even of the community, and that comes from feedback and interactions with the community and your own vision. The vision of the city and where do we want to be at the end of 2020, if you don’t know where you want to be at the end of 2020 you’re not going to get there,” said Carpenter.
With the current transportation projects going on in the city, such as the widening of highway 144 and the I-95 interchange, Mayor Carpenter says the city also will create more green space opportunities while keeping taxes low.
“Another thing I would like to see us take another crack at is our tree ordinance. I would like to provide for a little bit more vegetation and buffers in our neighborhoods and especially along our highways.”
Making it a city that stands out from the rest.
“Getting to a city that people are proud of, a city that they think, ‘oh this looks good,’ and a city that they’re pleased with their government.”
New council member elects Steve Scholar and Mark Ott will be sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 7th.
The city is also making improvements to J.F. Gregory Park that will cost $125,000. It’ll be paid for with SPLOST funds.
