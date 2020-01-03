Richmond Hill Police say arrests down over holiday season

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department said arrests were down over the holiday season.
"For the city of Richmond Hill, the holiday season was actually pretty good. For the month of December, we had a total of 61 arrests, which kind of sounds like a lot but it's really not too bad,” Capt. Jason Sakelarios said.
Out of those 61 arrests for the month of December's holiday season, the department says only three of those were DUI's, which is down from lasts years total number of arrests at 76.
"We implemented what we call a jingle bell patrol and that's where we put extra officers on duty through analysis of time of day, and location of crimes and crime trends. We analyzed when we send our officers out onto the street during those specific times to kind of curb that activity and it really worked out well for us this year,” Capt. Sakelarios said.
He said no matter how big or small the decrease in crime may be, any decrease they see is worth it. Something that many longtime residents appreciate.
"They're pretty good. I see them around town here and there patrolling the streets making sure they keep the crime down and everything. I mainly see them around the holiday time, you know they're trying to reach their end of the year quota but other than that they're out more often. But around the holiday time is when I really see them,” Richmond Hill resident Anjonee Prince said.
However, Capt. Sakelarios says those decreases don't mean they're job is ever done when it comes to crime prevention and traffic patrols.
"The common myth of misconception is that there is a quota that we have to write so many tickets per month or per year or there's a dollar amount attached and that is just patently false. Our city administration, our police administration it is illegal for anybody to set a quota for us,” Capt. Sakelarios said.
Going into the new year they hope to keep fighting crime while managing a growing city.
“We’re in the process of analyzing all of our crime data now, our growth rates and we’re trying to determine do we have enough officers to handle what we have, and the current growth rate and we’ll be looking at that very closely. Do we have the facilities we need, do we the requisite number of people and are those people personnel equipment assigned to where they need to be,” Capt. Sakelarios said.
