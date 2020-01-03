S.C. escaped inmate captured after 40 years on the run

Romero was serving an 18-year sentence for armed robbery from Aiken County when he escaped on Dec. 13, 1979. At the time of his escape, Romero was assigned to a work crew in Anderson County and was being housed at the former Anderson County Stockade, a building was being used to house short-term local inmates and SCDC inmates assigned to work in the county as part of the designated facilities program, Shain said.