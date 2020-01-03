S.C. escaped inmate captured after 40 years on the run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a man who escaped from an Anderson County work crew in 1979 was captured on New Year’s Day.
Jose Chico Romero, 64, was arrested in Dover, Delaware, where he was living under an assumed identity, SCDC spokesperson Chrysti Shain said.
Shain said Romero had an encounter with Dover Police on Saturday during which he presented a fake ID card. He was arrested, processed and released under the name Arnaldo Figueroa, but his fingerprints later came back with a match for Romero, she said.
Romero was serving an 18-year sentence for armed robbery from Aiken County when he escaped on Dec. 13, 1979. At the time of his escape, Romero was assigned to a work crew in Anderson County and was being housed at the former Anderson County Stockade, a building was being used to house short-term local inmates and SCDC inmates assigned to work in the county as part of the designated facilities program, Shain said.
Romero was one of several SCDC inmates assigned to live and work there. Under current classification rules, he would not have qualified for this work-release program.
When he is returned to South Carolina, corrections officials say Romero will be required to serve approximately seven years remaining on his original conviction plus any additional time for an escape conviction.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.