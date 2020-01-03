Shirley Sessions sworn in as Tybee Island’s first female mayor

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The new year brings a couple of changes to Tybee Island’s city council, including a new mayor.
On Thursday, Shirley Sessions and several city council members were sworn in during a ceremony at the Tybee Post Theater. It was a historical moment because Sessions is the island's first female mayor. It's also the first time the island has seen a new mayor in over a decade.
Former Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman announced last year that he would not run again due to seeking the seat for Chatham County Commission Chair.
Buelterman joined a packed theater Thursday night for the inauguration ceremony. Representative Buddy Carter was also in attendance. They all watched as Sessions and three new city council members, Barry Brown, Nancy Devetter and Jay Burke, took their oaths of office.
The ceremony also included music and a few words from the new mayor.
"Tybee's voices are powerful. Tybee has voices that are soft, voices that are bold, voices that are reasonable, and sometimes not so reasonable. But those voices are always filled with passion for this community," said Mayor Sessions.
The mayor says she would like to work at getting funding to help clean and maintain the beach, work on infrastructure while also being aware of their historic preservation.
Sessions will conduct her first city council meeting on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Burke Day Public Safety Building.
