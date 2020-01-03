Third earthquake in 2 months recorded early Friday morning near Cayce

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A small earthquake was recorded around midnight on Friday by the U.S. Geological Service (USGS).
The report lists Cayce as the location for the 1.8 magnitude quake, but coordinates show the epicenter on the Richland County side of the Congaree River.
It was recorded at a depth of about 2 miles under the surface (3.3 km).
An earthquake of such a small magnitude is not often felt, but it can be picked up by a seismograph.
This is the third earthquake reported in the Columbia area since November.
A 2.0 magnitude was recorded Nov. 7 on the western side of the Congaree near Taylor Street in Cayce. On Dec. 14, a 2.2 magnitude was recorded near Two Notch Road and Forest Drive in Columbia.
Earthquakes do not usually cause damage if they are under a 4.0 magnitude, according to USGS.
