Watch a Connecticut man crash his vehicle while livestreaming

Sometimes a Trooper’s accident report writes itself. The operator of this vehicle was kind enough to publicly live stream himself traveling over the Gold Star Memorial Bridge, while driving at reckless speeds prior to being involved in an accident. The posted speed limit for the Gold Star Memorial Bridge is 55 MPH. Speeding and live streaming is not only dangerous, it is illegal. Thankfully, this operator was wearing his seatbelt, or they could have suffered serious injuries. Please slow down and drive safely.