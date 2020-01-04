Cold air moves in tonight!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover clears out this evening as cooler air behind the cold front filters in. Temperatures fall into the 40s after sunset but there will still be a northwesterly breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour, adding an additional chill to the air. Overnight lows fall to the mid to upper 30s inland and lower 40s long the coast at sunrise. If you are up early, you’ll want to dress warm! Wind chills will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s at daybreak.