Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian McCaffrey's versatility and superb statistics helped him make The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team at two positions. The Carolina Panthers running back rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching a phenomenal 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four TDs. He became the third player in NFL history to finish with 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season, joining Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig. McCaffrey was picked as the top running back and the top flex player. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Saints receiver Michael Thomas were unanimous choices.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Rookie Ilya Samsonov stopped 38 shots and the Washington Capitals held off the Carolina Hurricanes for a 4-3 win. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals, who had dropped two in a row. Washington led 4-1 early in the third period before Carolina rallied on power-play goals by Teuvo Teravainen and Ryan Dzingel. Samsonov stopped Warren Foegele late in the game to preserve the win. Jordan Staal also scored for Carolina, which dropped to 2-1-0 on its seven-game homestand.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest says sophomores Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn are suspended for Saturday's game at Pittsburgh. The team announced the one-game suspensions Friday, saying they were for “failing to uphold the standards of Wake Forest Basketball.” The school didn't elaborate on specifics in its statement. Wright is averaging 3.4 points while Wynn is averaging 1.3 points for the Demon Deacons. They will play their first game since beating North Carolina A&T on Dec. 21.
UNDATED (AP) — Villanova's Jay Wright has been named The Associated Press coach of the decade after leading the Wildcats to two national titles in the 2010s. Wright also helped shape the way college basketball is played with the advent of position-less basketball. Wright received 16 of 24 votes from a panel of AP poll voters. Duke's Mike Krzyzewski was second with five votes, with Gonzaga's Mark Few, Kentucky's John Calipari and Virginia's Tony Bennett receiving one each.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Busch won his second NASCAR championship less than six weeks ago and is already back in a car. He's making his debut in the prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona later this month. He opened the new year in Daytona Beach practicing in his Lexus sports car. The Rolex typically draws the top names from around the racing world. Busch might be the biggest attraction. He spent Friday trying to forget his NASCAR techniques and pick up an entirely new style of driving to handle the sports car. His biggest issue so far is figuring out the anti-lock braking system.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Devin Haygood had 19 points and North Carolina A&T easily defeated Mid-Atlantic Christian 123-61 for interim coach Will Jones' first win at the helm. It was NC A&T's third highest point total in program history. Fred Cleveland Jr. and Ronald Jackson added 16 points each for NC A&T, which snapped its five-game losing streak.. Cleveland also had six assists, while Jackson posted eight rebounds. NC A&T posted a season-high 33 assists and forced a season-high 26 turnovers. Kevin Fletcher had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs.