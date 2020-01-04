New mayor talks policy at Savannah breakfast meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah’s new mayor answered questions about his plans for the city of Savannah at a Savannah Hungry Club Forum on Saturday.
Mayor Van Johnson kicked off the event by thanking the community for their support during this past election season.
Around 50 people were there to hear his take on different policies for the year ahead. Attendees ate breakfast and asked the mayor questions, ranging from affordable housing to gun violence.
Johnson said he was thrilled to see a large community presence there.
“Just by the attendance, it was an overflow crowd," Mayor Johnson said. "That people are energized and that people are interested in Savannah and so for my vision of bringing more people to the table that fits right into what we’re trying to do. We want people to be engaged. We don’t want people to suffer from apathy. We want them to be engaged and informed and involved in what’s happening in their local government.”
Mayor Johnson also talked about the possibility of raising Savannah’s minimum wage and holding city council meetings in the evening to encourage more attendance.
