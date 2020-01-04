New vendors added to Savannah Forsyth Farmer’s Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The new year is bringing changes to Savannah’s Forsyth Farmers’ Market.
Saturday was the start of the 2020 season, with nine food vendors selling their products to customers.
The executive director of the farmer’s market says they are adding 14 new vendors to the market, for a total of 53.
This is the largest single-year expansion in the market's history.
Customers France and Christian go to the market every week. The couple says they enjoy how fresh the products are at the market.
They are looking forward to buying from the new vendors but also learning from them.
“My wife cooks a lot and myself as well, so we kind of know a bit but it’d be nice to know more of these products...how do you cook with it? I guess these extra vendors will really be an improvement,” said France.
The farmers’ market happens every weekend, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Forsyth Park.
