Richmond Hill honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with 5k

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -Dozens of people in Richmond Hill braved the rain on Saturday morning to commemorate Martin Luther King Junior Day early.
The Bryan County NAACP hosted a 5K with the theme of “Many people, one community.”
“He was for peace," said Alicia Clyburn, secretary for the Bryan County chapter of the NAACP. "So we wanted to make sure that we can reach out to all of those and know that we’re just one, we’re not separated we’re not divided so that’s what he wanted to represent was peace and harmony and that’s what we want to make sure we do in the community is to reach out to everyone.”
Committee members say they hope this race will be the start of something they continue for years to come.
“To represent what Dr. Martin Luther King fought for and we want to show that Richmond Hill is coming together as one regardless of our race, our differences and we just want everyone to know that we welcome you here in Richmond Hill and this is a great community to be apart of,” said Cassandra Moss, a member of the Bryan County NAACP chapter.
The first place male and female winners got a pair of shoes courtesy of Gamechangers.
All proceeds from the race will go towards the 2nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade. That will be on January 18th at 10 a.m. on Ford Avenue.
