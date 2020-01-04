Missing McIntosh Co. kayaker located

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A search for a kayaker that has been missing since Friday is over after he was found in the marsh of the South Newport River. He is alive and suffering from hypothermia.
Several agencies were searching for 53-year-old David Larkin. Larkin’s wife described him as a seasoned kayaker, saying that she was worried when he did not return. He left on Friday to go kayaking at the Half Moon Marina in Liberty County.
The county’s fire and rescue team, along with the Coast Guard, searched from water and air to locate Larkin.
