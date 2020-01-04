Chilly, sunny Sunday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Overnight lows fall to the mid to upper 30s inland and lower 40s long the coast at sunrise. If you are up early, you’ll want to dress warm! Wind chills will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s at daybreak.
Tybee Island Tides: 5.5′ 3:10AM | 1.0′ 9:52AM | 5.6′ 3:36AM
Sunshine dominates the day with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 50s with a northwesterly breeze around 10 miles per hour. Monday morning will be chilly, with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunshine continues with highs in the low to mid 60s.
A front moves through the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire on Tuesday, bringing just a slight chance of rain with it. After highs reach about 60 degrees on Wednesday, we’ll warm up during the end of the week. Highs reach the upper 60s Tuesday, lower 70s Friday and mid 70s Saturday.
This front brings in another chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.