City of Tybee Island holds retirement party for former mayor

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The weather was great on Tybee Island on Saturday night for the city to remember one of their own at a retirement party.
Tybee residents came out to congratulate and thank Mayor Buelterman for his 14 years of service to the island.
Buelterman told WTOC that one of his highlights as mayor was the opening of the Tybee Maritime Academy.
“It’s been a team effort, you know," said Buelterman. "Everything we’ve done out here has been our council members, volunteers, citizens that are engaged and care. It’ll never...I can’t imagine serving a better city than the city of Tybee Island. It’s been a real pleasure.”
Buelterman says he’s excited to move on to his next journey, as he runs for the chair of the Chatham County Commission.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.