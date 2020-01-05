Dry, cool start to the week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clear and cool this Sunday evening with temperatures dropping from the 50s into the 40s this evening with a westerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Tybee Island Tides: 0.0' 10:06PM | 6.5' 4:01AM | 1.1' 10:49AM
Clear conditions continue overnight allow temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 30s inland and lower 40s closer to the coast. Patchy frost is possible west of I-95 overnight. If you have sensitive plants, be sure to take care of them! We’ll see plenty of sunshine during the day with highs in the low to mid 60s.
A weak front moves in on Tuesday, bringing just a slight chance of rain with it. We will see increased cloud cover with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows drop into the upper 30s again on Wednesday morning, but warmer weather returns for the end of the week.
Isolated showers are possible late Thursday, but better rain chances return Friday into the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will move in Saturday with lingering showers possible Sunday as a front clears the area. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 70s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
