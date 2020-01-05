Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. scored 24 points in 25 minutes playing against his hometown team for the first time, and No. 2-ranked Duke shot a season-high 60% to beat the Miami Hurricanes 95-62. It was Miami's most lopsided home loss in Jim Larranaga's nine seasons as coach. Carey shot 11 for 14, and every basket drew cheers from a substantial portion of the less-than-capacity crowd. The Blue Devils freshman starred in high school in nearby Broward County, and his father played football for the Hurricanes. Duke improved to 13-1 overall and 3-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Miami fell to 9-4.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Jose Alvarado had 25 points and Georgia Tech took advantage of North Carolina’s horrid first-half shooting to build a big lead and stay in control for a 96-83 road win on Saturday night. Moses Wright added 22 points for the Yellow Jackets, who shot 59% and kept hitting shots to answer multiple comeback attempts by the Tar Heels after halftime. North Carolina misfired from all over the court from the opening tip, missing its first 15 shots and falling behind 27-4. Garrison Brooks had a career-high 35 points to go with 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels.
DALLAS (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 29 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime after his tying basket in regulation, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Dallas Mavericks 123-120. Devonte Graham had 27 points and 13 assists as the Hornets won their second straight after a season-worst six-game losing streak. Luka Doncic set a franchise season record with his 10th triple-double, scoring 39 points with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. But the 2019 Rookie of the Year had a turnover and two missed 3s late in regulation as the Mavericks let a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter slip away.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ismael Massoud scored 14 points off the bench, Torry Johnson added 12 and Wake Forest clamped down on Pittsburgh late in a 69-65 victory. The Demon Deacons held Pitt scoreless over the last 3:07 after Panther guard Trey McGowens hit a reverse layup to pull Pitt within 66-65. The Panthers missed their last five shots, including a potential go-ahead 3-pointer by McGowens with 27 seconds left. McGowens also had a potential game-tying layup blocked by Wake Forest's Olivier Sarr with less than one second to go. Ryan Murphy led Pitt with 18 points. McGowens finished with 12.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Aamir Simms had 17 points to help Clemson finally close out an Atlantic Coast Conference game this season with an 81-70 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday. The Tigers had had second-half leads in their three previous league games this season, but could not hold on in any of them. Clemson saw its 14-point lead cut to 53-52 midway through the second half by the Wolfpack. This time, the Tigers held on. Simms led five Clemson players in double figure scoring. DJ Funderburk had 14 points to lead North Carolina State.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Allen Betrand and Brian Fobbs each scored 16 points and Towson won a battle of two winless teams in the Colonial Athletic Association beating UNC Wilmington 67-60. Jaylen Sims made two free throws with 4:37 remaining to tie the game at 49-all. Fobbs and Bertrand followed with 3-pointer in succession and the Tigers led the rest of the way. Ty Gadsen brought UNC Wilmington within 59-58 with 56 second left, but Bertand made four free throws and Jakigh Dottin made two in a nine-second span to seal it. Sims led the Seahawks with 14 points.