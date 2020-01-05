Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

FATAL SHOOTING
Teen accused in gang-related murder of SC mom, baby captured
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — An 18-year-old suspect in the slayings of a 26-year-old South Carolina mother and her 1-year-old son has been arrested in Georgia, nearly three weeks after the deaths. Two other suspects are still being sought. News outlets report Thomas Anthony Henderson is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Mel’isha Jackson and her son, Elijah. The mother and son were shot to death Dec. 17 at an apartment complex in Graniteville, South Carolina, in Aiken County. Aiken County officials have said the victims were not the intended targets of the shooting, which is believed to be gang-related.
PLANE CRASH-LOUISIANA-FUNERAL
Funerals held for reporter, pilot from Louisiana plane crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Funeral services have been held for a Louisiana sports reporter and a pilot who died a week ago in a plane crash in Lafayette. The 30-year-old Carley McCord and 51-year-old Ian Biggs were among five who were killed in the crash as they headed to the Peach Bowl to see Louisiana State University play Oklahoma in Atlanta. McCord was a local sports reporter and the daughter-in-law of the LSU offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger. Her funeral service was held in Baton Rouge while Biggs' service was held in Lafayette. Services for the other three people killed on the plane have already been held.
PACERS-HAWKS
Trae Young has 41 points to power Hawks past Pacers, 116-111
ATLANTA (AP) — The backcourt combination of Trae Young and Kevin Huerter has helped the Atlanta Hawks take a rare home win. Young scored 30 of his 41 points in the first half and Huerter added a season-high 26 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-111 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. The Hawks recovered after blowing a 22-point lead in the first quarter. Young and Huerter combined to make nine 3-point shots. The Hawks, who have the NBA's worst record, improved to only 4-12 in home games. Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana.
NEW JUDGE-SOUTH GEORGIA
Kemp picks prosecutor to replace retired South Georgia judge
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A veteran prosecutor has been chosen to replace a retiring Superior Court judge in South Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp announced that James L. Prine of Thomasville is his pick to fill the vacancy created when Judge Harry Jay Altman II retired at the beginning of the year. Prine has served as the senior assistant district attorney for Georgia's Southern Judicial Circuit since 2002. Now he'll serve as a judge in the same five-county circuit that covers Brooks, Colquitt, Echols, Lowndes and Thomas counties. Altman announced last September that he was stepping down after 25 years on the bench.
ATLANTA AIRPORT
City seeks to keep state from taking over Atlanta's airport
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta city leaders are preparing for another attempt by Georgia lawmakers to put the world's busiest airport under the state's control. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that some prominent political leaders say that establishing a strong and independent Inspector General position could be key to staving off a state takeover of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The Inspector General position is seen by some as key to combating City Hall corruption — and helpful in keeping airport operations under local control. The Atlanta City Council in November solidified its opposition to a state takeover of the airport.
PLANE SLIDES-GREEN BAY
Delta plane slides off taxiway at Green Bay airport
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Delta Air Lines plane has slid off a taxiway amid icy conditions at an airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Airport officials say Flight 1770 was headed for Atlanta when it left the taxiway around 6:15 a.m. Saturday. No injuries or damage were reported. Conditions were icy, but Airport Director Marty Piette wasn't sure if that's what caused the incident. The 107 passengers were bused back to the airport for rebooking on other flights. Passenger Kent Maxwell, told the Green Bay Press-Gazette that people on the plane were "calm and respectful" as the airline dealt with the issue.
DEATH PENALTY-GEORGIA
Georgia man set to be executed seeks DNA testing, new trial
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man who's set to be executed this month for the killing of a convenience store clerk will have a hearing on his request for a new trial and DNA testing. Fifty-eight-year-old Jimmy Fletcher Meders was convicted of murder in the October 1987 shooting death of Don Anderson at a convenience store in coastal Glynn County. He's scheduled to be put to death Jan. 16. A judge on Thursday scheduled a Jan. 8 hearing on Meders' requests.
AP-US-SOUTHERN-FLOODING
Much of South under flood threat as rain drenches region
Flood watches and warnings are covering much of the South as torrential rains are flooding roads and highways and filling rivers and streams close to their banks. The National Weather Service said early Friday that most of the flooding advisories covered parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. Forecasters said some of the worst conditions were in Mississippi, where firefighters rescued at least 10 people from a flooded neighborhood. The National Weather Service said a dam failed near Raymond, Mississippi, flooding some cars. No serious injuries were reported. In metro Atlanta, standing water on freeways snarled traffic as cars and trucks slowed down to creep along.