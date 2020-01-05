Savannah Police search for missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police are asking for help as they look for a woman missing since Saturday morning.
75-year-old Viola Richards was last seen at a Pennsylvania Avenue address at 8 a.m.
Richards is a black woman that stands at 5′5″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Richards was wearing a white shirt and gray shorts with black and red shoes.
There is no photo of Richards.
If you see her, please contact the Savannah Police Department.
