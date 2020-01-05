Savannah State O-Line Coach accepts position with Florida State

“I’m very appreciative of Manrey and what he did for Savannah State and my goal when I got hired here was to hire coaches that bigger programs and people of national prominence would want, so excited for him," said SSU Head Coach Shawn Quinn. "He did a great job and we want to hire up-and-coming coaches. We’ve got a ton of guys who have reached out for the job. We’re going to do a national search and just try to do the best job we can. He did a tremendous job and obviously Florida State thought enough of him to hire him there, you know, so that’s a compliment to the type of coaches we’ve got here that schools like those BCS schools are going to come after him and that’s what I expect will happen in the future. We don’t want to lose them to parallel jobs or to lesser programs in our opinion. We want to lose them because they’ve done a great job and are very hire-able, so we’re on the right kind of guys that people like Florida State are trying to get our guys to come coach for them.”