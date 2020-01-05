Savannah State O-Line Coach accepts position with Florida State

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State offensive line coach Manrey Saint-Amour tweeted out on Saturday that he is heading to Tallahassee to join Florida State’s staff with new head coach Mike Norvell as an offensive line graduate assistant.
The tweet said, “I would like to thank God for always being Faithful! I have the great opportunity to be the OL GA at Flordia State University. I would love to thank my family, friends, coaches, mentors who have poured into me and left a part of their legacy in me! God directs the steps of a Man.”
Saint-Amour played college football at Georgia Southern
His Tigers O-Line helped Savannah State rack up over 2800 rushing yards this past season.
“I’m very appreciative of Manrey and what he did for Savannah State and my goal when I got hired here was to hire coaches that bigger programs and people of national prominence would want, so excited for him," said SSU Head Coach Shawn Quinn. "He did a great job and we want to hire up-and-coming coaches. We’ve got a ton of guys who have reached out for the job. We’re going to do a national search and just try to do the best job we can. He did a tremendous job and obviously Florida State thought enough of him to hire him there, you know, so that’s a compliment to the type of coaches we’ve got here that schools like those BCS schools are going to come after him and that’s what I expect will happen in the future. We don’t want to lose them to parallel jobs or to lesser programs in our opinion. We want to lose them because they’ve done a great job and are very hire-able, so we’re on the right kind of guys that people like Florida State are trying to get our guys to come coach for them.”
