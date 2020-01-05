SLED investigates fatal officer involved shooting

FLORENCE, SC. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer involved shooting that left a man dead Sunday morning.
Authorities say the suspect shot and killed an Airport Public Safety Officer during a traffic stop at the Florence Regional Airport
Officials say the suspect initially fled the scene but was later apprehended by Florence County Deputies.
SLED stated that no other information about this case will be disclosed at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.
This is the first officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020.
