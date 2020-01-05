UGA’s Richard LeCounte returning for senior year

Former Liberty County stand-out Richard LeCounte told the media at the Sugar Bowl that he would make his NFL decision after the game when he talked with his family.

UGA’s Richard LeCounte returning for senior year
Georgia defensive back Deandre Baker (18) and Richard LeCounte (2) celebrate a defensive play against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) (Source: Sean Rayford)
By Lyndsey Gough | January 4, 2020 at 10:57 PM EST - Updated January 4 at 10:57 PM

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Liberty County stand-out Richard LeCounte told the media at the Sugar Bowl that he would make his NFL decision after the game when he talked with his family.

He announced his decision in a simple tweet on Saturday, “Year 4, let’s do it!”

The Georgia Bulldogs created 15 turnovers this season and LeCounte was responsible for 7 of them.

He's led the team in turnovers for two straight seasons at Georgia and Sports Illustrated called him one of the best true center field safeties there is in college football.

This is good news for the Dawgs defense that is losing J.R. Reed on that side of the ball, and losing D’Andre Swift on the offensive side.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.