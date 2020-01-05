UGA’s Richard LeCounte returning for senior year

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Liberty County stand-out Richard LeCounte told the media at the Sugar Bowl that he would make his NFL decision after the game when he talked with his family.
He announced his decision in a simple tweet on Saturday, “Year 4, let’s do it!”
The Georgia Bulldogs created 15 turnovers this season and LeCounte was responsible for 7 of them.
He's led the team in turnovers for two straight seasons at Georgia and Sports Illustrated called him one of the best true center field safeties there is in college football.
This is good news for the Dawgs defense that is losing J.R. Reed on that side of the ball, and losing D’Andre Swift on the offensive side.
