Unity in the Community prepares for new year of events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Music, food, and dance are some ways of bringing people together from various cultures. That’s the idea that a local husband and wife had when they decided to host their first event to promote unity.
Unity in the Community started as a vision, one that Craig and Sharon Butts had. The idea is to bring inclusion into Savannah through various events and celebrations.
Over the years, the events have promoted unity through multicultural free, family-friendly events. Every third weekend of the month, for example, they have vendors on River Street selling food and various items from different cultures. They say these events help people connect and appreciate each other’s backgrounds.
“I believe that that true unity, breaking down those stereotypes, has everything to do with people coming together and getting to know one another," said Craig and Sharon Butts. "That’s how you change mindsets.”
As we move on into 2020, they say they’ll continue to bring new and exciting things right here to River Street.
