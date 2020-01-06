Boil Water Advisory issued for Levy community in S.C.

LEVY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority are advising residents in the Levy community to boil their water before using it.
This comes after pressure in a water line dropped from a break. SC DHEC requires that water utilities issue a boil water advisory as a precautionary measure when such an event occurs that allows the possibility for bacteria to enter the public water system.
The advisory covers customers between Shad Road and the SCAD Equestrian Center.
Those in the affected area are urged to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, preparing food and giving to pets until further notice.
