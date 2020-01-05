Chilly morning, sunny afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clear conditions continue overnight allow temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 30s inland and lower 40s closer to the coast. Patchy frost is possible west of I-95 overnight. If you have sensitive plants, be sure to take care of them! We’ll see plenty of sunshine during the day with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Tybee Island Tides: 6.7' 4:01AM | 1.0' 10:49AM | 5.9' 4:28PM
A weak front moves in on Tuesday, bringing just a slight chance of rain with it west of I-95. We will see increased cloud cover with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll then clear out overnight with lows dropping into the upper 30s again on Wednesday morning
Isolated showers are possible late Thursday, but better rain chances return Friday into the weekend. Highs return to the 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Our chance for showers and thunderstorms increases Friday into Saturday with lingering showers possible Sunday as a front clears the area.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
