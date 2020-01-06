City alderman requests additional police resources after back-to-back thefts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A city alderman is requesting additional resources from Savannah Police after two thefts happened less than 12 hours apart in Habersham Village.
Newly-elected Nick Palumbo represents Savannah’s fourth district. His request comes after the Red & White grocery store was robbed and Citgo gas station was burglarized on Sunday night and Monday morning, respectively. The two stores are on the same block.
Police say that a man dressed in all black entered Red & White around 9 p.m. with a gun and demanded cash from the registers before running away. Police later responded to an alarm at the Citgo gas station shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday morning. The doors were damaged and several items, including an ATM, were missing.
Police have not said if the two crimes are linked.
Palumbo says that back-to-back incidents like that are unusual for that area of town. He also says it’s concerning.
“This is the beating heart of our 4th District, in the Habersham corridor, and a very popular spot," Palumbo says. "And we want to reassure our residents that this is a safe area and we’re going to get to the bottom of this.”
Alderman Palumbo says he asked Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter to commit additional time and resources to that area of his district to help deter additional crime.
