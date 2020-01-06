City council inaugurations happening Monday in Pooler, Garden City

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Two more cities in the Coastal Empire will officially welcome new leadership on Monday, Jan. 6.
There are a lot of changes coming to Pooler. Voters chose a new mayor and decided to replace most of the city council this year.
Rebecca Benton will make history as Pooler’s first female mayor after serving 16 years on council. Four other newcomers will join the city council. Tom Hutcherson will also make history as the first black council member.
The Pooler inauguration ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
And Garden City has two new faces joining council this year. Richard Lassiter Junior and Natalyn Morris both defeated incumbents to win their seats last November. Mayor Don Bethune and Councilwoman Debbie Ruiz will also be sworn in for new terms.
Garden City’s inauguration will happen during Monday night’s regular council meeting at 6 p.m.
