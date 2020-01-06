Early-morning fire damages business on Hwy 21 in Rincon

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire crews responded to a structure fire early Monday morning in Effingham County.
It started around 4:15 a.m. at Monte Wash and Detail in the 200 block of S Columbia Ave/Highway 21 near E 10th Street in Rincon. The Rincon Fire Chief says it took fire crews 45 minutes to put the fire out.
The building is heavily damaged. No injuries were reported.
All of Hwy 21 near 10th Street was block while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. All lanes are back open to traffic.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
