Ft. Stewart soldier arrested after months-long crash investigation
Hinesville Police say that Brandon Jones is charged with Serious Injury by a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Speeding (106 in a 45 mph zone) and other traffic violations. (Source: WTOC)
January 6, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST - Updated January 6 at 5:47 PM

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) -Hinesville Police say a soldier at Fort Stewart was arrested on Monday for his role in a crash that seriously injured another person in September of 2019.

Brandon Jones is charged with Serious Injury by a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Speeding, and other traffic violations. Police say Jones is assigned to the Fort Stewart 92nd Engineer Battalion.

Hinesville Police responded to a crash with two vehicles on Airport Road at Pineridge Way in September of 2019. The crash left the driver of a 2018 Nissan Titan with serious injuries.

Jones will appear in court once a date is set.

