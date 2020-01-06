Ft. Stewart soldier arrested after months-long crash investigation

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) -Hinesville Police say a soldier at Fort Stewart was arrested on Monday for his role in a crash that seriously injured another person in September of 2019.
Brandon Jones is charged with Serious Injury by a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Speeding, and other traffic violations. Police say Jones is assigned to the Fort Stewart 92nd Engineer Battalion.
Hinesville Police responded to a crash with two vehicles on Airport Road at Pineridge Way in September of 2019. The crash left the driver of a 2018 Nissan Titan with serious injuries.
Jones will appear in court once a date is set.
