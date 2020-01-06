Hinesville Police make arrest in attempted child molestation case

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) -Detectives with Hinesville Police have arrested a Midway man they say contacted a 14-year-old Hinesville girl for indecent purposes.
Police say that 43-year-old James Pritchard was met with law enforcement instead of a child at a predetermined location on Monday, December 31st. Pritchard was taken into custody and is being held on a $20,000 bond at the Liberty County Regional Jail. His charges include Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes and Criminal Attempt to Commit Child Molestation.
The investigation continues, and additional charges are pending.
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Agent John Barry, a member of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, assisted Hinesville Police.
If you have any additional information related to this case, please contact the Hinesville Police Department at 912.368.8211.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.