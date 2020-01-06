Mayor Johnson announces hold on relocation of Waving Girl statue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayor Van Johnson held his first official press conference Monday morning to share a few updates on matters concerning the city, including the current status of the Waving Girl statue.
The Propeller Club sent a letter to the Mayor asking for the movement to be halted.
In his remarks on the topic Monday, Mayor Johnson said with the need for additional discussion and evaluation by the new city council, the relocation of the iconic statue is on hold.
“Once council has had the opportunity to fully evaluate this issue, a final determination will be made to move the Waving Girl or not to move the Waving Girl. And, that will be done during a regularly scheduled city council meeting,” Mayor Johnson said.
The mayor also thanked the vice president of the Propeller Club for their willingness to take another look at the statue relocation possibility.
No meeting dates or times for public feedback have been set yet.
