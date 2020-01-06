2nd annual Oy Vey 5k draws all ages

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It was a bit chilly on Sunday, but that didn’t stop several runners from lacing up their shoes for a run.
The Jewish Educational Alliance held their second annual Oy Vey 5K after it was postponed on the first day of Hanukkah due of the rain.
People of all ages came out to complete the 3.1-mile run or walk near Hull Park.
The JEA executive director says the event had a good turnout, bringing mostly non-JEA members, like Kevin Faircloth.
He isn’t a member but says he enjoys that the run is also a learning opportunity.
“For myself, coming last year, learning how they celebrate Hannakuh and the traditions that they have," said Faircloth. "They are loving people. They absolutely invited us in and welcomed is in, and we had a good time.”
This is the JEA’s biggest community event.
