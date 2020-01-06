Richmond Hill high school teachers head back to the classroom ahead of students

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -School will be back in session Tuesday for students in Bryan County, but teachers in Richmond Hill were back in the classroom Monday morning.
One of the things principal Debi McNeal said they will continue throughout the semester is their seven mindsets. The program is a social-emotional learning curriculum that started earlier in the year but features a twist.
All staff members including janitors and office members will sit in on weekly mindset lessons.
“Everybody in this building is advising, everybody in this building is seven mind-setting and I think it’s going to be powerful I really do.”
The seven mindset topics include: living to give, attitude of gratitude, passion first, the time is now, 100 percent accountability, everything is possible and we are connected, and making sure everyone is a part of the conversation.
“The seven mindsets gives us general terms and little video snippets and lessons that teenagers can digest and they’re very relevant, and that adults since, we are the ones who model for students, we know how we should act," McNeal said.
Every Thursday in their homeroom, students will SEAM up, which stands for stop everyone and mindset.
Something special education transition specialist Kristin Blanton said she appreciates, especially for students that normally wouldn’t get the same opportunities.
“I feel that more and more employees are becoming more accepting to working and hiring those individuals that have special needs," she said. "Working on what we could do at this school and this county to open as many doors and possibilities for our students and that seven mindsets kind of really helps my students and the other students I serve, see that there are opportunities out there.”
Ultimately, the goal is to keep the lines of communication between students and staff members open.
