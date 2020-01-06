Savannah alderman looking to use tech to create more transparency

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A newly-elected City of Savannah leader is looking at ways to use technology to create a more transparent government.
Fourth District Alderman Nick Palumbo posted on social media that he wants to publish a new website that keeps track of citizen requests, as well as looks for ways to improve the current 311 request center.
Palumbo said he also wants to upload all the notes he takes while in open meetings, or any other aspect that he’s serving as an elected leader, excluding executive sessions.
The alderman got the green light on following through with that gesture from the city attorney earlier on Monday.
Palumbo said the goal of all this is to help build trust between the community and the leaders they elected.
He spoke more on what he hopes to achieve, and what that transparency will look like.
“You’ll be able to see all of the constituent services requests that I’m working on, where they are in the process, the feedback that we’ve received and what’s happening in your district. To answer that age-old question that I ask myself...what in the world is that guy up to? And you’re going to know exactly what I’m doing on a daily basis," said Palumbo.
This is all still a work in progress.
Palumbo pointed out that any constituent info submitted on the requests would be blocked and secured.
