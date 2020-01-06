Savannah Mayor Van Johnson holds first news conference since taking office

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In his first official news conference as the Mayor of Savannah, Van Johnson highlights a few things on the horizon for council and addresses a controversial vote made by the previous council involving an iconic statue.
Mayor Johnson began his first conference by stating the relocation of the Waving Girl statue on River Street is now on hold.
That decision comes despite a 7-2 vote from the previous council to move the statue from it's current location to a platform near the new Plant Riverside project on the west end of River Street.
Those in favor of the relocation said the statue would be more visible for passing ships.
“The reality was that a City Council vote was taken. Therefore the City acted affirmatively to allow the statue to be moved. And I appreciate the Propeller Club understanding the unique time in history we were in, and the need and the ability for us to have further discussion on this issue,” said Mayor Van R. Johnson II.
While a proponent of moving the Waving Girl statue from her current location, a representative with the Propeller Club says they feel that it's vital to be transparent in the decision-making process, and that they're looking forward to working with the new Council on the issue.
Mayor Johnson also announced he'll be getting some help from a former, long-time City employee Marty Johnston, who will assume the role of deputy assistant to the mayor.
Mayor Johnson said, “The mayor has historically had a chief of staff position that the Mayor was able to appoint. I’ve decided to change that position to a deputy assistant. And Marty Johnston came to mind as a wonderful individual to help lead me in the transition, and help us in transitioning the government.”
Johnson said he’s also been meeting with members of the City’s executive team, and will be meeting individually with each City Council member in the coming days.
Mayor Johnson said that Council will meet for a ‘visioning retreat,’ next week, where the group will decide what their top priorities as a group will be over their term, making sure everyone is on the same page.
