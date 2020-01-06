Savannah Police search for armed robbery suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery Saturday night.
According to SPD, officers responded to the Red and White grocery store on Habersham Street around 9 p.m.
Police said an unknown black male, dressed in all black and armed with a gun, entered the business and demanded cash from the registers. After receiving the cash, the suspect ran from the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
