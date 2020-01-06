Series Draws World-Renowned Speakers to Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, SC. (WTOC) -
People in the Lowcountry will have the chance to learn from world-renowned professionals. The Lowcountry Speaker Series brings Sanjay Gupta, Condoleeza Rice, Paul Nicklen, and Robert O’Neill to the Palmetto State for a live public forum at the Hilton head Marriot Resort and Spa.
The speaker series begins January 14 with Condaleezza Rice.
“Condaleeza rice is an example who will speak to world affairs," founder James Lamar said. "And also the beauty of Condaleeza Rice is that she has a lot of other interests and pursuits including golf, college football, and the piano and figure skating, so she can speak to a lot of different types of topics.”
Ultimately, Lamar says what will make this series special is the conversations it will start and the impact it will have on the audience.
“I strongly believe in this idea of a live public forum, because when you have a human interaction with not only the speaker but also your neighbor sitting to the right and to the left of you, a perspective has the potential to change," Lamar said, “and that’s what we’re really trying to bring to this community. We want to try to make this as inclusive from a participatory perspective as possible.”
The schedule of the speaker series is included below. Ticket prices vary by speaker and by location within the venue.
- January 14: Condoleezza Rice
- February 11: Sanjay Gupta, M.D.
- March 10: Paul Nicklen
- April 7: Robert O’Neill
