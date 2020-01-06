Vidalia Police crack down on school-zone speeders with new equipment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Be careful driving in Vidalia. Police in the area are using new equipment to crack down on speeders.
Warning signs went up on Monday, marking the first day of the automated enforcement of school zones. Vidalia High School and J.R. Trippe Middle School have these machines, which detect a car’s speed when going in both directions.
The detectors are turned on an hour before school starts. They stay on for an hour after school ends. During the school zone hours, it’s looking for people going over 35 miles per hour. School resource officer Dwayne Carpenter says this is a great deterrent for speeding, especially during the times the officer aren’t out patrolling the zone.
“What we don’t see is when we’re not there," Carpenter said. "You have students who come and go throughout the day when we’re not sitting out here. We’ve actually had accidents right here at this intersection with kids leaving the school.”
There is a grace period now until February 4th, which means that you’ll only get a warning in the mail. Offenders will be ticketed when that grace period ends.
