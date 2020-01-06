Vidalia Police takes community outreach ‘to the streets’

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) -A local law enforcement agency has started a new program they say will help improve safety in their community.
The Vidalia Police Department has held community programs in previous years that brought citizens to the police department, such as the citizen’s police academy. They’re building on that success with another program called ‘Taking it to the Streets.’
“A lot of times we want to meet people where they’re at in the community, in their neighborhoods,” said Chief Brian Scott with Vidalia Police.
Chief Scott says it’s important for his officers to build relationships with people in an effort to work side-by-side to fight crime.
“We’re part of the community," Chief Scott said. "We live here and we have a vested interest in the community.”
He says breaking down the barrier between people and law enforcement can help increase safety for everyone, saying there should never be a divide.
“Not in the City of Vidalia, but nationwide, there’s been this divide at some point. Almost like an ‘us versus them’ mentality and that’s not the case.”
Some of their ideas for the new year include quarterly cookouts, walks, and coffee with a cop, among a few others.
“We’ll be doing a ‘cop at your stop,’ so we’ll be showing up to random bus stops and get to know the kids as they’re getting home from school and things along those lines,” Chief Scott said.
