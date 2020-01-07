All trash removed from Able Contracting site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Mt. Trashmore” is finally gone.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the final bits of material was removed from the Able Contracting site on Monday, Jan. 6. The fire has also been extinguished.
A total number of trucks was 12,084 and over 115,000 tons was removed from the site, according to DHEC.
The air quality sensors will be removed from the site.
The 1-800 hotline established for this project will disabled on Friday, Jan. 10.
