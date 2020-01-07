Beaufort deputies ask for help after 89-year-old man goes missing

SUN CITY, S.C. (WTOC) -Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help as they search for an 89-year-old man that was reported missing early Tuesday morning.
Family say that Virgil “Jack” Howard left his Sun City home on foot after his family went to bed around 10 p.m. on Monday night. They believe he is still in the Sun City area. His family is concerned for his safety due to a medical condition requiring attention.
Virgil is 5′09″, weighs 150 pounds, has gray/white hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants.
If you see Virgil, please call 911 immediately.
