Bulloch County adds more firefighters to team

BULLOCH CO, Ga. (WTOC) -Bulloch County has always relied on volunteers to staff the trucks and hoses to fight your emergency. Now, they hope one full-time person at several stations will help deal with things sooner.
The first four staff members checked equipment at the Brooklet station. By the end of the month, they’ll take solo 24-hour shifts here. Each will be able to roll to a fire or crash to meet volunteers coming from home or work.
“...do a scene size-up, pull the lines off the truck and have everything ready when more people get there,” said Chief Chris Ivey with Bulloch County Fire Department.
He says those few minutes will improve their response time, eventually lower home insurance rates, and possibly save lives. The firefighters will also help keep equipment in good shape. They’ve already spent a week riding with EMS to learn the roads and shortcuts.
“Obviously, the roads are something I’m new to,” said firefighter Mitch Sikes. “But with technology and GPS and things, that helps.”
The county hopes to hire another eight as soon as they can.
Ivey says they may never have enough people to staff every fire station in the county this way, but they hope to have enough to make a difference.
