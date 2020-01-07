Changes coming to Eisenhower Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Eisenhower Square in Savannah is a place where many people like to eat, shop, and work out, but there are some changes coming to the shopping center.
If you drive by you will notice it looks different. Signs are up in the former Once Upon a Child reading that they've moved to a new spot in the square, but they aren't the only ones. Iris Optical also will be moving within the square in the future.
Gottlieb’s sent a statement regarding their status, “Due to the redevelopment of the Eisenhower Square shopping center Gottlieb’s is currently closed. We are working towards a project in the Opportunity Zone on Waters Ave. Please follow their social media for updates.” Some visiting the square Tuesday say they are hopeful this redevelopment will bring new business to town.
“I would love to see the south side become revitalized,” said Paula Comfort. “And maybe some new businesses, new restaurants start up out here so we’ll have a place to go. Now don’t get me wrong we love Pooler and we love going there, but sometimes it’s just more convenient to come to the south side.”
We reached out to the property owners to learn more about the future of the area, but haven’t heard back as of Tuesday evening. As of right now, the City of Savannah’s development services director says they do not have any plans for development or demolition for Eisenhower Square.
Also, across the parking lot, a sign on the door of The Howlin Hound says they’re closing after five years. They suggest customers visit their other restaurant Castaways.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.