Chatham County Police look to crack down on speeding in school zones

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Driving too fast in a school zone could soon earn you a ticket in unincorporated Chatham County and possibly beyond. It’s a new law that will bring cameras to some local school zones to crack down on speeding during school days and hours.
“The safety of our children is paramount and so looking at some of the numbers in terms of how many people are going over ten miles an hour over the posted speed limit in a school zone really is kind of it takes you back a little bit,” said Chief Jeffrey Hadley, Chatham County Police Department.
Over the course of five-days CCPD caught more than 25,000 drivers going more than 11 miles per hour over the posted limit during the school day at nine locations. More than 5,000 of them were at St. James Catholic School. For Chief Hadley this proves the programs need.
"It’s really a force multiplier for us,” said Chief Jeffrey Hadley, Chatham County Police Department. “Obviously, we can’t have that many officers in every school zone in the mornings when people are traveling to work and things of that nature. So, this does allow for us to enhance our enforcement capabilities without having the manpower there.”
Some drivers say they actually like the idea of harsher patrols in school zones. They feel it will make everyone pay a little more attention while they are behind the wheel.
“If they know that they’re being watched then maybe they’ll think twice about how fast they are going through that area,” said Tyler Starnes, a Chatham County driver.
“I think anything possible for our kids because our love and care for our kids is everything we got,” said James Jackson, Chatham County driver.
Chief Hadley says no tax dollars are being used on the cameras, but the fines will pay for the equipment. First-time offenders will pay a $75 ticket and $25 processing fee. The ticket is considered a civil violation and will not appear on your driving record or be reported to your insurance company.
Camera’s are not set up yet across unincorporated Chatham County, but they are expected in the next several months. Chief says after the cameras are installed; they will have a warning period before they begin ticketing drivers.
But Chatham County Police Department isn’t the only agency taking advantage of this new program, Bloomingdale Police say they are working on their camera near the elementary school now and it should be running by February.
We also checked in with Savannah and Pooler Police who say they aren’t getting the cameras but will be patrolling their school zones.
Police say their goal with this new program isn’t to ticket you, but rather make you slow down and provide a safer environment for students.
