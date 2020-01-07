Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 1-6-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues through tonight with dry weather and seasonable temps. A cold front quickly moves through Tuesday afternoon. There will not be a lot of moisture with the front so rain chances will be low. Best timing appears to be from 12pm to 5pm. High pressure returns Tuesday night through Thursday with sunshine and dry weather.
A warm front will lift north of the area Friday with temps back into the 70s. A cold front will move into the area Sunday and stall just to our south into Monday. This will keep a chance for showers into next week.
Today will be sunny, highs 64-67.
Tonight will be clear, lows 42-50.
Tuesday will begin sunny with afternoon clouds and a 20% chance for showers through 5pm. Highs 65-69.
Tuesday night will be clear and chilly, lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday will be sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday night will be clear and chilly, lows in the upper 30s.
Thursday will be sunny, highs near 70.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.