Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 1-7-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the area this afternoon. This will bring a some clouds but only a very slight rain chance. High pressure builds in tonight through Thursday. We'll stay sunny and mild. A warm front will lift across the region Friday. This will bring back much warmer air for the weekend. A cold front will move in Sunday and stall across our southern counties into Monday.
Today will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 10% chance for a shower, highs 65-68.
Tonight will be clear and cold, lows 37-42.
Wednesday will be sunny, highs 62-64.
Wednesday night will be clear and chilly, lows in the upper 30s.
Thursday will be sunny and milder, highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid to upper per 70s.
