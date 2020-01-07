Death investigation underway after badly decomposed remains found in Evans Co. home

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County investigators are looking for details after a gruesome find.
They believe a man died in his home years ago but was not found until Monday, Jan. 6.
The sheriff says this may be one of the most bizarre death cases he’s seen. One of Chris Palmer’s relatives came to the sheriff’s office Monday because they’d had a family medical emergency and they wanted to reach Palmer but they hadn’t had any contact with him in years.
Deputies followed the relative to a mobile home on Edgar Hodges Road because they thought he could be living there. What they found were human remains they believe to be Palmer’s.
The condition of those remains leads them to think he’s been dead for several years. Investigators say they found no signs of a break-in and no signs of a struggle.
“The house was totally locked up,” Sheriff Randall Tippins said. “The back door was actually wired shut. The front door was locked. The fire department kicked the door in.”
He says Palmer paid his last power bill in February 2016 and the company disconnected him in June of that year without any reply.
The sheriff asks that anybody that might have seen or heard from Palmer back in early 2016 to get in touch with them. They could have a piece of the puzzle that helps bring this together.
