Eagles close out road trip with loss to Trojans

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern closed out a four-game road trip with a 79-73 loss to Little Rock Monday night.
The Eagles fall to 9-7 overall and 3-2 in SBC play with the loss.
Sophomores Elijah McAdden and Calvin Wishart each had a team-high 15 points for the Eagles, while Isaiah Crawley added 13 points and six rebounds in the loss. Trojan Ruot Monyyong had another double-double for Little Rock, scoring 19 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.
Southern returns home Thursday night to host ULM in Sun Belt Conference play.
