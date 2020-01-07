Fatal mobile home fire investigation underway in Ellabell

ELLABEL, Ga. (WTOC) - A 75-year-old woman died in Ellabell after her mobile home caught fire.
Bryan County Emergency Services says 75-year-old Mary Huerd called 911 when she noticed her home on fire.
The fire happened along Highway 204 just down the road from the fire station. A fire marshal is investigating but says the the fire was caused by a lint-clogged dryer vent.
“I’ve know Mary for about 40 years, first time I ever met her we were on the coffee league at the bowling alley,” said the victim’s longtime friend and neighbor, Susan Seigler.
Seigler remembers the moments leading up to her long time friend Huerd’s death, after her mobile home caught fire Monday afternoon.
“Yesterday my daughter-in-law came up here and said she heard cracking noises and she thought that Miss Mary’s house was on fire and we got up and ran over there and when we got there the house was on fire and the fire department had already been called,” said Seigler.
Seigler says when she first saw the fire, she was in shock.
“I stayed over there for about three hours while they were putting the fire out and then they told us they had found her body," Seigler said. “Mary loved horses and we liked horses too so we rode horses together. We went to the horse shows with her. She was a good horse person. She could ride like you wouldn’t believe.”
Seigler says she is now keeping Huerd’s two dogs, but even that won’t bring her friend back.
“Well it hurts I mean she was always good to me. We just exchanged Christmas gifts on Christmas and she’s always been there, you know, the last 40 years.”
She says she is taking it day by day as she helps comfort Huerd’s family during this difficult time.
